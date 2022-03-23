Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Western Forest Products Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Western Forest Products in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

WEF opened at C$2.15 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$699.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

