Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Western Forest Products Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Western Forest Products in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.
About Western Forest Products (Get Rating)
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
