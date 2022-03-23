Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Installed Building Products, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Installed Building Products in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBP. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.61. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.