Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Lowered by B. Riley

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

NYSE:CMA opened at $96.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $145,451,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

