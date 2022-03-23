Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Dril-Quip, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dril-Quip in a research note issued on Friday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DRQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $35.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $254,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

