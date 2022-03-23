Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Gap Down to $4.93

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $4.78. Quantum-Si shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59.
In other Quantum-Si news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $25,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,337 shares of company stock worth $1,132,236 in the last 90 days.
About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)
Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
