Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $381.81

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.81 ($5.03) and traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.96). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.96), with a volume of 31,693 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 410.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of £177.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. Quartix Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile (LON:QTX)

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segments, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

