Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $143.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $124.99 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

