Quiztok (QTCON) Market Capitalization Tops $27.90 Million

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Quiztok has a market cap of $27.90 million and $1.21 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,238,076,367 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

