Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 5,000 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $1,099,420.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $153,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

