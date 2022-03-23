RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $59.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 149,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,453. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $663.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.64.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $436,331. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

