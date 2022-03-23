Raymond James Lowers Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target to $22.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PROF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $9.68 on Monday. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $201.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

