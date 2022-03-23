Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RYN stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 838,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,583. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

