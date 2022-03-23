Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.57. The stock has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.