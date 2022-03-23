Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 78.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,924,000 after buying an additional 279,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 279,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.