Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realogy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.45.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Realogy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 152,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Realogy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

