RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $9.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. RealReal traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 1,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,437,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $67,282.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,362. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.52.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

