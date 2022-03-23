Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Interface (TILE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Interface (NASDAQ: TILE):

3/10/2022 – Interface was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/5/2022 – Interface was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

3/4/2022 – Interface was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

3/2/2022 – Interface had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Interface was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,867. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,138,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $7,801,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Interface by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 346,236 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 2,035.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 253,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,770 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

