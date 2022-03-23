Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 8.8%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. 49,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,214,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $173,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $1,444,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 846,483 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,583 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

