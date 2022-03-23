Redd 24-Hour Volume Tops $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.66 or 0.99909097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00065821 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022149 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

