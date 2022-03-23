Redd (RDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.66 or 0.99909097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00065821 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022149 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000792 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

