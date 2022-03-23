Refinable Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Refinable has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $555,166.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00047987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.11 or 0.07010321 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.19 or 1.00066868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.