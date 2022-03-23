Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $10.12 Per Share

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $10.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $692.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $39.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $43.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $44.70 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $692.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $628.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $451.60 and a one year high of $697.01.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,305,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $176,271,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

