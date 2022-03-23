Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) versus First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Financial Survey

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Bancorp and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 37.60% 15.32% 1.46% Regions Financial 38.17% 15.33% 1.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp and Regions Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $96.46 million 3.45 $36.27 million $3.30 9.15 Regions Financial $6.61 billion 3.32 $2.52 billion $2.48 9.45

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Bancorp pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Bancorp and Regions Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Regions Financial 1 6 8 0 2.47

Regions Financial has a consensus price target of $25.29, suggesting a potential upside of 7.92%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Summary

Regions Financial beats First Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp (Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc. (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect grow and transfer wealth. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

