Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $940,905. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ RLAY opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.54. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $39.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84.
Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
