Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $940,905. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.54. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $39.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.