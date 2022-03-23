Relmada Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,180 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 776% compared to the average daily volume of 249 call options.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

