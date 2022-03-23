REPO (REPO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.35 Million

REPO (REPO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $214,580.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.15 or 0.07026297 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,391.85 or 0.99880169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044064 BTC.

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

