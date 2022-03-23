Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kinaxis (KXSCF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kinaxis (OTCMKTS: KXSCF) recently:

3/3/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$225.00 to C$200.00.

3/3/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$235.00 to C$215.00.

3/3/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$200.00.

3/3/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$213.00 to C$208.00.

OTCMKTS KXSCF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.05. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $180.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.49.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.