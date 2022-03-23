Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Avis Budget Group worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $279.78 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.