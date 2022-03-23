Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Old Republic International worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Old Republic International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,164,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,855,000 after buying an additional 20,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 126.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 345,339 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,407,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

