Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.14% of Kohl’s worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after buying an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after buying an additional 2,822,105 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,564,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,739,000 after acquiring an additional 98,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,771,000 after acquiring an additional 124,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

