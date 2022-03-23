Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,364 Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.