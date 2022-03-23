Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,170 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.14% of Kohl’s worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,529 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,564,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,739,000 after purchasing an additional 98,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,771,000 after purchasing an additional 124,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

