Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,223 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,719 shares of company stock valued at $13,118,988. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

