Reviewing Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) & Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY)

Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY – Get Rating) and Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Lee Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Rediff.com India shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Lee Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Rediff.com India and Lee Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rediff.com India 0 0 0 0 N/A Lee Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lee Enterprises has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.18%.

Profitability

This table compares Rediff.com India and Lee Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A Lee Enterprises 2.49% 39.96% 1.18%

Volatility and Risk

Rediff.com India has a beta of 9.64, meaning that its share price is 864% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lee Enterprises has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rediff.com India and Lee Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lee Enterprises $794.65 million 0.21 $22.78 million $3.28 8.46

Lee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Rediff.com India.

Summary

Lee Enterprises beats Rediff.com India on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rediff.com India (Get Rating)

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provide sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels. The company delivers its services on PCs, tablets, and mobile platforms. Rediff.com India Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Lee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking. The company was founded by Alfred Wilson Lee in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

