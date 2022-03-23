Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $33.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. 169,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,645. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

