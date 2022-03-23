Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $430.92

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 430.92 ($5.67) and traded as low as GBX 379.87 ($5.00). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 396 ($5.21), with a volume of 19,047 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on RCDO shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.04) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, February 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of £247.10 million and a P/E ratio of 37.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 428.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 431.17.
Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)
Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.
