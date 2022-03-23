Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $26.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,548,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.