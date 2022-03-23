Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells $11,044.89 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $11,044.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,091 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $17,062.32.

Shares of ROIV stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,451. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $39,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $11,694,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $6,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $6,967,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

