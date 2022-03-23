Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Down 0.9%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOTGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.22. 13,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 34,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.13. The company has a market cap of C$136.07 million and a PE ratio of 8.11.

Roots Company Profile (TSE:ROOT)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

