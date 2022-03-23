Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Down 0.9%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.22. 13,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 34,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.13. The company has a market cap of C$136.07 million and a PE ratio of 8.11.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

