Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.94. 434,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693,876. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.