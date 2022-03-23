Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,282,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,312,000 after buying an additional 634,215 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,347,000 after buying an additional 1,516,874 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,860,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 711,013 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of FXI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.12. 4,208,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,683,055. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

