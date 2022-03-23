Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 646,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,069,786. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $72.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

