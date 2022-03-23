Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 136.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after buying an additional 402,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after purchasing an additional 748,236 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.