Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.48 on Wednesday, hitting $353.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,848,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,919,195. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.12 and a 200 day moving average of $371.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

