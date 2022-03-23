Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

NYSE V traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.95. The company had a trading volume of 173,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800,746. The company has a market capitalization of $411.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.49. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.