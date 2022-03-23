Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,627. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

