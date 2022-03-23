Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,645 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $1,719,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 993,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,917,117. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

