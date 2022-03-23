Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 416 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 26.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AB stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. 24,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,227. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 132.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AB. Citigroup increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About AllianceBernstein (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Further Reading

