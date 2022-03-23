Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.07% of Caleres worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caleres by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Caleres by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Caleres by 6.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Caleres by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.43.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

