Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 60 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.36. 54,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,984. The company has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.92 and a 200 day moving average of $207.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

